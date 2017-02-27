By now we’ve all witnessed the viral video of ‘hurt bae’ (now identified as model Kourtney Jorge) having a heart to heart with the man that broke her’s.

Now that their breakup has been played for the entertainment of the masses on social media, Jorge’s ex (now identified as Leonard Long II) has gotten slammed with opinions about how callous and uncaring he appeared.

So of course he wants to have his say on the matter and BOY DOES HE HAVE A LOT TO SAY!

In the original video which you can watch HERE, many questioned why Long maintained his stoic appearance while the woman he once called his “best friend” was fighting back tears.

When asked about it, he stated:

“I was definitely emotional. Just because it wasn’t written all over my face doesn’t mean I didn’t feel some type of way. That’s the way that I process the moment.

Meanwhile, Long who has now dubbed himself ‘HonestBae’ admits to hurting Jorge, but he blames it all on being young, stating:

The fact that I hurt her … I can’t change that. But I can make sure that it doesn’t happen again. I’m 23 years old. I’m a young man trying to navigate the world. I’m going to make mistakes and learn from those mistakes and live my life better, hold myself to a higher standard. I know I’m the most hated guy in America, but I swear I’ve changed. I would never want to put someone through that again.

“Young” is clearly a state of mind as things haven’t really changed with Long’s mentality.

As evidence that he’s still as callous as ever, Long jokingly refers to Kanye West’s hit song towards the end of the video, stating, “I made that bitch famous.”

Here’s the full interview for your viewing pleasure….

VIDEO: ‘Honestbae’ Speaks Out About ‘Hurtbae’ Interview

