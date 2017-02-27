FIRST LOOK! Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 6 Super Trailer + Official Cast List… (VIDEO) #LHHATL

It’s that time again!

VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” returns for its sixth season with several new additions to the cast + a slew of returning series vets.

In preparation for the return of the popular ‘docu-drama,’ VH1 has released a 5 minute ‘super trailer’ and shares what we can expect for the new season.

Check out extended super trailer + official cast list below…



VIDEO: LHHATL Season 6 Super Trailer

According to the press release, LHHATL season 6 Cast members include:

Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J.

While Joseline is focused on her music, she has added “actress” to her resume after landing a recurring role on Lee Daniels’ breakout series “Star.” She also had a week-long co-hosting stint on “The Real.” As her star continues to climb, Joseline finds herself plagued by an endless battle to confirm Stevie J as the father of her child. Despite the constant internet chatter, she refuses to allow Stevie to deny their daughter. Her life is forever changed by Bonnie Bella and whether Stevie is by her side or not, she will not stop her journey to get to the top- now more than ever. Can she and Stevie put aside the drama to find peace and establish a middle ground as co-parents?

Stevie J will definitely have his hands full trying to balance his career and family life. Can the father of six find the right balance to finally have it all?

Kirk and Rasheeda Frost

Kirk and Rasheeda return this season but not without troubles of their own. Rumors that Kirk stepped out on Rasheeda with Jasmine Washington come to the surface. Will this cold front have any affect on the Frost’s happily ever after?

Tammy Rivera

Tammy has moved into a new home after her world was rocked by Waka’s infidelity. Has too much damage been done to mend Tammy’s broken heart or will the two re-establish trust and move forward as a family?

Mimi Faust

Mimi is busy with motherhood, business and relationships and she has vowed to stay away from drama and keep her distance from the Puerto Rican Princess. Can this blended family come together or will past drama keep them apart for good?

Tommie Lee

Tommie has found herself directing all her energy toward her new music. Will her vengeance towards Joseline get in the way of her success?

Karlie Redd & Yung Joc

Karlie and Joc have rekindled an old flame. The dynamic duo has decided to give it another go but, before they can move forward, some major apologies will need to be made. Will the stubborn couple be able to put the past behind them to make room for their future?

Bambi & Scrappy

Bambi and Scrappy have been facing many challenges in their relationship since they got engaged last year. Will they actually make it down the aisle and will Momma Dee continue to meddle in their relationship? With relationship struggles of her own, Momma Dee and Ernest’s marriage remains unsteady as he refuses to step up to the plate for his queen.

Jessica Dime

Jessica Dime is working on a line of hair care products and new music. This season, she intends to make her love life a top priority.

In addition to the returning cast members above, there are quite a few newbies.

Melissa Scott

Joseline’s best friend and newcomer Melissa Scott joins Karlie Redd and Ariane Davis as part of Mimi’s squad this season. As the Mimi and Joseline saga continues, Melissa will quickly need to pick where her loyalties lie.

Lovely Mimi, Sierra Gates & Moriah Lee

Instagram superstar Lovely Mimi and beauty entrepreneur Sierra Gates join the crew in Atlanta. While the two newbies compete to be the best on the beauty scene, Moriah Lee, Sierra’s marketing assistant, tries to be the referee. While struggling to remain neutral, Moriah’s own ambitions get in the way of her boss Sierra’s Glam Shop Empire.

I just counted 18 people and that includes all of the ‘friends’ and mom’s etc. As in season’s past, there are way too many characters and it’s honestly starting to get a bit ridiculous. Whatever the case, season six is set to premiere March 6th at 8 PM ET/PT on VH1.

VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 6” is Executive Produced by Mona Scott-Young and Stephanie R. Gayle for Monami Entertainment with Toby Barraud, Stefan Springman, Mala Chapple, David DiGangi, Lashan Browning and Donna Edge-Rachell for Eastern TV. Nina L. Diaz, Liz Fine and Vivian Gomez are executive producers for VH1.

What did you think of the explosive new LHHATL season 6 super trailer?