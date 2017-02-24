Beyonce can do no wrong…. especially now that she’s pregnant with twins!

As you know, the superstar songstress recently canceled her Coachella appearance under doctor’s orders (as if we didn’t see THAT coming):

But the Beyhive persevered and now their ‘queen’ has blessed them with more busy work as she recently revealed that she may have a secret Snapchat account!

Queen Bey and her little princess Blue Ivy posed for the photo above during the NBA allstar game and it’s apparent that they’re using a snapchat filter.

The photo was uploaded to Beyonce’s instagram without any indication of what her snapchat screen name may be but followers of the great and powerful music artist suspect that she’s been using the app all along with a ‘secret’ name.

It’s not impossible for that to be the case. Many celebs have private accounts that they use only for close family and friends but Beyonce posting the evidence seems to be an indication that she’s open to being ‘found’.

Whatever the case, now that Coachella is off the schedule Beyonce has a lot of time on her hands so she may just be ‘snapping’ it up for fans real soon.

In the meantime, we’ll have to wait for the internet sleuths to continue their investigation because there’s an active Beyhive on the hunt. Hopefully Beyonce will ‘bow down’ to pressure and give it out willingly because her fans seem like they are about to BLOW!

What on earth do you think Beyonce’s super secret snapchat name could be?