Two grown men fighting on the internet? This can’t be real life?

Just yesterday, I reported on Future and Rocko’s online beef and included a timeline of their shady posts.

Well, apparently Future wasn’t finished and now he’s upped the ante a bit in the continuing saga by issuing what appears to be a death threat!

The pair have been going back and forth offline for a while but Rocko decided to handle business like business and take things to court.

With millions at stake, it seems that Future isn’t handling the pressure too well. Especially since the rumor mill is buzzing about a multimillion dollar settlement agreement.

While each threw their share of shade online, it seemed that Rocko was attempting to dead the beef with the following post:

Apparently, Future wasn’t feeling Rocko’s “kindler/gentler” approach, so he angrily responded with the following:

I know Future has an album dropping tomorrow but this right here doesn’t appear to be positive promo.

*sigh* Didn’t he learn anything from that Ciara defamation lawsuit???

What do you think of Future’s “deadly” response?