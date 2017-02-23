Baby Bump Watch: Ronnie Devoe and Shamari Fears Expecting First Child… (PHOTOS)

NEWSFLASH!! Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition and his lovely wife Shamari Fears are expecting their first child together!!

The 49-year-old Atlanta businessman and his lovely wife, a former member of the R&B girl group Blaque, recently shared the good news online along with a photo of Shamari’s growing baby bump.

Details + photos below…

Ron Devoe posted the photo above with the following caption:

Fears, 37, posted the photo as well, with an alternate caption:

It was Ronnie & Shamari’s wedding that was the catalyst to reuniting the legendary boy band New Edition for their appearance during BET’s 25th anniversary concert.

The wedding story was even included in the New Edition biopic, which you can watch again here (Part 1), (Part 2) (Part 3).

Congrats to the happy couple on their ‘new edition’!