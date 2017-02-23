Another day, another celebrity owned restaurant establishment falls by the wayside.

This week, it’s Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, an Atlanta area restaurant co-owned by rapper 2Chainz, which has horribly failed its first health inspection.

Details + read the full inspection below…

Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, an ATL eatery which opened its doors in December of 2016, underwent an inspection earlier this month (Feb. 17).

Sadly, the restaurant only scored 59 out of the possible 100 points, garnering a grade of “U,” which is short for unsatisfactory.

In the report, which you can read in it’s entirety HERE, the Peter Street establishment was cited several violations including placing raw seafood next to cooking utensils, black and red “mold-like substances” inside the ice machine and lack of soap or paper towels by the designated hand-washing sink.

Aside from hygiene issues, the health inspector also found that the restaurant’s food items, namely its chicken wings, were cooked at temperatures far below the necessary 135 degrees or higher and that the kitchen staff did not not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food-borne illness prevention.

While a failing score is sure to be detrimental to business, all is not lost for Escobar Restaurant and Tapas. The restaurant will have a 2nd shot at an inspection on March 3rd and hopefully they’ll be able to clean up and pass the test next time.

Read full inspection report at The Georgia Department of Public Health.

I’ve been to a lot of restaurants in Atlanta but never to Escobar, but from the looks of things, I’m glad I haven’t!

What are your thoughts about about this 2Chainz restaurant news?