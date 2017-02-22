Kayla Lewis aka viral vine sensation “Peaches Monroee” is seeking support from the people who made her internet famous… YOU!

Lewis coined the phrase “on fleek,” in a viral video back in 2014 and now EVERYBODY”S using the term. The phrase “on fleek” has appeared on apparel and and has even been used in marketing campaigns by brands like Denny’s.

The phrase was so overused that an Atlanta Chick-Fil-A manager even included it on a list of banned words for his employees (click HERE if you missed that).

Lewis has never gotten the credit she deserves and now she wants to get PAID for her contribution to urban slang.

Kayla Lewis took social media by storm when she described her eyebrows with the complimentary term three years ago declaring, “We in this b—. Finna get crunk. Eyebrows on fleek. Da f—-”

Now, she has set up a GoFundMe and says she needs money to get a beauty line started. In a crowd funding campaign created on Feb. 19, Lewis states:

Some of you may know me as Peaches Monroee but my name is Kayla. I came up with the phrase/word “Eyebrows on Fleek”. Everyone has used the phrase/word but I haven’t received any money behind it or recognition. But for the most I want to start a cosmetic line and hair line; But I don’t have any money to do so. Just so everyone can know my plans, but with this money I plan on starting a website, get this project on legal papers with a good lawyer,etc and making sure my dreams come true as far as this “Fleek” thing. I feel like this is my second chance and I will not mess this is up. I know it’s going to hard because I am in college but that won’t stop me. I want to become a Actress and sell beautiful products to the beautiful people in this world. I know this can help me with my wishes and dreams come true.My major in college is Nursing. . . but I also want to make sure Im getting the recognition and money I deserve to make “Fleek” pop again. Any amount can help , Thank you!

[Sidebar: I would have been more likely to donate if she was asking for money for school or even for legal fees to help trademark her phrase. A cosmetic line? Ummm… ok. I guess everyone has a dream but there are enough of those out there already. But I digress…]

Fortunately for Lewis, there are quite a few generous souls out there and within two days, she’s already raised over $8,000 for her business.

CLICK HERE if you’d like to help Kayla on her mission to raise $100k.

Will you be donating to Peaches Monroee’s “On Fleek” GoFundMe Campaign?