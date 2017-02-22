Keshia Knight Pulliam Seeks ‘Emergency Financial Support’ From Ed Hartwell After DNA Proves He’s The Father…

After months of stalling on a DNA test, it’s now been proven that Ed Hartwell is indeed the father of Keshia Knight Pulliam ‘s daughter, Ella Grace.

“18 years… 18 years!” *Kanye Voice*

While Hartwell initially questioned paternity in his court filings (click HERE if you missed that), he never publicly denied the child, only his ex-wife’s motives.

[READ: Here’s Why Ed Hartwell Wants A Paternity Test… *Exclusive Detals* ]

Now, the battle continues as Keshia has filed papers begging the court for “emergency” assistance.

Details below…

Keshia Knight Pulliam and Ed Hartwell were only married for about 5 minutes but it seems their divorce is taking 5 years to be finalized!

The popular ‘cosby kid,’ who recently expressed how offended she was about being offered welfare assistance (click HERE if you missed that) has now returned to court stating that she is in financial distress after the birth of her child.

Ed Hartwell, 38, finally submitted his DNA to the court proved he is the father. But in newly revealed court documents, he wants a judge to assesses his finances to determine how much he should pay Keshia in child support.

According to TMZ, Ed says he’s not buying Keshia’s claim she needs emergency financial support, because they both have deep pockets. Plus, he says she’s not considering his own expenses in setting up a nursery for the kid at his place.

Meanwhile, it’s only been a few weeks since she gave birth and Keshia is already out showing off her post-baby body…

What do you think of this ongoing legal battle between Keshia & Ed?