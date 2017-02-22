Karrueche Gets Restraining Order Against Chris Brown… *COURT DOCUMENTS*

Chris Brown can do no wrong in the yes of his fans but this week, he and his woman beating ways are back in the news.

[FLASHBACK: Blow By Blow: What Really Happened Between Chris Brown and Rihanna…]

Brown has been ordered by a judge to stay away from ex-girlfriend Karrueche, who alleges that he’s been stalking her, her friends and her family members.

Who’s surprised?

[READ: True Confessions: Chris Brown Admits He’s A Stalker… (VIDEO)]

More details + read full court documents below…

If pictures could talk, the one above would definitely suggest that there was some tension in the air as Karrueche Tran was being followed out of a nightclub by her ex-boyfriend, singer Chris Brown back in 2015.

Now here we are 2 years later, and Tran has finally gotten fed up with the singer’s antics. She’s now been granted a restraining order against the superstar singer after alleging to a judge that Brown has been stalking her for years.

She also claims in the court documents filed February 17, 2017, that the singer punched her in her stomach twice and pushed her down stairs during past incidents and even threatened to kill her earlier this month.

“Around the second week of February, he told a few people that he was going to kill me,” she claimed. “He said if no one else can have me, then he’s gonna ‘take me out.'”

Tran also contends Brown even got specific in his threats — reportedly alleging in the legal filing that Brown “threatened to shoot” her and he also threatened several people who are close to her.

In the court documents, the model claims Brown even threw a drink at one of her male friends and forced the friend to leave the club or “else he was gonna get beat up”.

Brown, 27, dated Tran on and off between 2011 and 2014. They split after it was revealed he had a child with another model, Nia Guzman, behind Tran’s back. That revelation became public in early 2015.

The domestic violence restraining order requires that Chris stay 100 yards away from Karrueche, her mom and her brother.

What do think about Karreuche Tran’s restrianing order against Chris Brown?

Shocked? Or Nah?