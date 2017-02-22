Being Mary Jane continues with it’s newly revamped 4th season last night (February 21, 2017).

This week’s episode is titled, ‘Getting Home’ as our heroine returns to Atlanta to cover a huge news story for “Good Day USA”.

Bravo synopsis:

Mary Jane and Kara travel to Atlanta to cover a news story. But Mary Jane’s reunion with her family is thrown into a tailspin when Lee shows up unexpectedly.

In case you missed it, watch the full episode below…

VIDEO: Being Mary Jane Season 4, Episode 6

What did you think of this week’s episode of Being Mary Jane?