Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta celebrated her 50th birthday yesterday (February 19, 2017).

In honor of her benchmark birthday, Cynthia hit the net with a very special portrait and shed all of her inhibitions to introduce the world to her new alter ego “50 Cynt”.

Wanna see 50 year old Cynthia Bailey naked? Check out photos below…

Happy 50th birthday Cynthia!

Photos by Bobby Quillard