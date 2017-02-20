Another day, another trending topic goes viral and lord knows I love me some good ol’ random internet drama!

[NeverForget: Zola’s Story of Stripping, Trickin’ & Murder Goes Viral… ]

Just last week it was #HurtBae that pulled on our heartstrings (click HERE if you missed that) and now it’s #StrandedBae that’s got us all tuned in.

The story involves a girl named Malika (strandedbae) who spent Valentine’s Day with a guy she met on twitter who apparently flew her out to see him. The young lady hit the tweets with a well involved story about how she missed her flight home and ended up stranded in an airport for hours. The story then takes a twist when she discover her new boo online with some other girl.

While #HurtBae was a tale of love gone wrong, #StrandedBae seems to be a tale what really goes down in the DM’s… internet hook ups, travel plans and scams.

Get your reading glasses reading because it’s a bit wordy.

Details below…

StrandedBae aka “iamQueenK” it the tweets with the following story about her broken heart…

And if you think her story was interesting, wait til you hear HIS side of the story…

So now y’all know what goes down in the DM’s… and it doesn’t stop there! One twitter user eloquently broke it down and discovered that #strandedBae has done this to other men (and women) on more than one occasion…

Now lets dig deeper as apparently #StrandedBae began trending and this isn't the FIRST TIME she's done something like this… pic.twitter.com/Gsd82RRSzi — #IsItBaseballSeason? (@I_Exude_Sarcasm) February 20, 2017

We'll Visit LilMotorByke's story about her…Lemme know if you see similarities. pic.twitter.com/E9et8pZgUP — #IsItBaseballSeason? (@I_Exude_Sarcasm) February 20, 2017

As seen here TreeOhTheFlare also shared her story about #StrandedBae pic.twitter.com/eHPkJfIGc6 — #IsItBaseballSeason? (@I_Exude_Sarcasm) February 20, 2017

BUT WAIT…ANOTHER STORY HIT THE TIMELINE…WITH THE EXACT SAME SITUATION pic.twitter.com/Qx13gcwEVm — #IsItBaseballSeason? (@I_Exude_Sarcasm) February 20, 2017

Even the video of her trying to get into someone's apartment hit the timeline pic.twitter.com/GlBkklNDYW — #IsItBaseballSeason? (@I_Exude_Sarcasm) February 20, 2017

And for further summary…Here are the keypoints in a twitter moment. ⚡️ “Stranded Bae? Or Scammer bae?”https://t.co/0P7fg4qJhB — #IsItBaseballSeason? (@I_Exude_Sarcasm) February 20, 2017

I know… it’s a WHOLE LOT! I think #StrandedBae should definitely be renamed #ScammerBae cause she’s got craft in these internet streets!