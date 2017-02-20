RECAP: #RHOA Season 9, Episode 14 “Loose Lips Sink Ships” + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 14th episode of it’s 9th season last night (February 19, 2017).

Last week, drama ensued during the ladies’ “Glamping” ‘girls trip’.

[FLASHBACK: RECAP: #RHOA Season 9, Episode 13 “IF These Woods Could Talk” + Watch Full Video… ]

This week’s episode is titled, “Loose Lips Sink Ships” and things get heated as the ‘wives’ return back home to Atlanta.

Bravo synopsis:

The ladies return to Atlanta after a dramatic end to their glamping getaway. Cynthia begins planning her Cargo Fashion Show, presenting momager Shereé with an opportunity for Kairo to participate. Porsha wonders if Todd is ready for a serious relationship and decides to confront him with an ultimatum. Phaedra hears major news concerning her divorce, while Kenya gives Cynthia a special gift to help jumpstart her dating life post-divorce. Kandi and Porsha meet for the first time since the shocking rumors surfaced to see if they can hash out their unresolved issues.

Recap + watch full video below…

VIDEO: RHOA 0914 – Loose Lips Sink Ships (FULL)

Loose lip rejuvenation…

Cynthia Bailey turned 50 years old this past weekend and she would put any 20 year old to shame! In honor of her landmark birthday, Kenya plans a surprise cosmetic surgery… a laser vaginal rejuvenation treatment.

Of course Cynthia is all for it. She’s been a great sport this season being the guinea pig for all the doctor’s visits. Having first invited ALL of the ladies when she was considering another boob job, this time it’s a more intimate audience.

Kenya and Mallorie stand by wide-eyed as Cynthia gets her nether regions rejuvenated in anticipation of her new single life… oddly enough, she’s still not single though.

[READ: Vacation Shots: RHOA Couples Trip To Hawaii (PHOTOS)]

But I digress.

RHOA Kids: Noelle, Riley & Kairo…

I think Cynthia overshared when she shared tales of her lezz-bun experiences with her daughter, Noelle and perhaps Noelle did too as she appeared a bit uncomfortable during the conversation.

Noelle is actually the most outspoken of the RHOA kids, but she was actually at a loss for words when her mom reveals she’s “kissed a girl” and a girl has kissed her “down there”. Ewwww…. gross!

Meanwhile, Kandi’s daughter Riley doesn’t seem too thrilled to be in the studio but Kandi has written a song for her as an anthem to her deadbeat dad.

It was almost painful to watch. But Kandi is an expert… she’s not a Grammy award winning singer/songwriter for nothing. So I’m sure Riley sounds amazing on her new single.

And speaking of RHOA kids, Sheree’s son Kairo is offered an opportunity to model in Cynthia’s Cargo fashion show but “Momager” Sheree wants cash on demand.

Cynthia feels that since Kairo is just starting out, she’s giving him the experience needed to add to his portfolio. Sheree’s not buying it but will let Kairo make the decision.

Twin beds with no twins…

Porsha has purchased a million dollar home for the family that she HOPES to have (click HERE for photos), while simultaneously emasculating the only man in her life by basically telling him he’s worthless.

Todd has no job but he meets with Porsha to give her a diamond necklace. After securing her gift, Porsha goes in for the kill and gives her unemployed boo an ultimatum: get it together or else!

Interesting. I wonder how that’s all going to work out for her?

Phaedra’s Phony Divorce….

Phaedra meets with her attorney to find out that her divorce is final and she’s told that she has to tell Apollo it’s final because the court doesn’t notify him.

While it’s a bit bittersweet for Parks, she’s ready to move on with her life and create a stable environment for her boys.

While Apollo has been rumored to be ‘engaged,‘ it’s no secret that the divorce between he and Phaedra is actually still ongoing after it’s been reported that Phaedra (or her counsel) actually filed the documents in fake names.

Phaedra purposely used initials & misspelled their names on every single document including the divorce decree https://t.co/c2yUJU8nKm #rhoa — Michelle Brown (@ATLien) February 20, 2017

*sigh* Moving on…

Lezzbuns and Sex dungeons…

There were a whole lotta lies, fairytales and fallacies going on during that meet up with Kandi and Porsha.

Kandi is still pissed off about the way Porsha played innocent during the “glamping” trip so she decides to meet with Porsha to let her say her peace.

Kandi says she’s always been open about her sexcapdes, while Porsha tries to call her out about having an open-door policy in her marital bedroom.

Clearly the conversation is going way south, literally and figuratively, as Kandi soon blasts Porsha about a close encounter in an afterhours club, where Williams allegedly told Kandi she’d ‘eat her p*ssy til she cums’.

Porsha also accuses Kandi of having a sex dungeon and a lezz-bun relationship for 7 years, while Kandi says that Porsha was the ‘pass-around’ girl in the industry and brings up Porsha’s shade video vixen past.

[READ: Fan Mail: Who Knew Porsha Williams was a “Video Ho” (WATCH VIDEO)]

It’s all a bit much and the conversation goes from bad to worse when Porsha pulls Kandi’s husband into the mix by accusing him of using a fake name to cheat.

While I guess it’s possible for Todd to go unrecognized, I’m not buying Porsha’s story. In fact, I’ll just cut to the chase and say what I REALLY feel about the entire argument… Porsha lied about a lot of things.

I could go in all day about how Kandi bust it wide open back in the day, but what’s the point when it’s never been a secret?

[Flashback: Kandi Burruss’ Extensive Dating History…]

Think of it this way, Porsha went from being an aspiring butt model to an a gay-bashing evangelist to the princess of THOTlanta, so it’s clear she will never admit to any homosexual proclivities.

I also think Porsha’s ability to flip/flop on those issues reveals her true character, but that’s just me.

If you listen to that messy argument closely, Porsha also tries to deflect EVERYTHING and anything that has to do with her sexual past. If she won’t fess up to nothing at all, it’s hard for me to believe anything she said. But again… that’s just me.

Who do you believe in that explosive argument? Kandi? or Porsha?

What are your thoughts on this week’s messy episode of RHOA?