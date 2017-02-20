Young Jeezy was all smiles as he hit the stage at the Metropolitan in New Orleans this past weekend.

The hot entertainer played host to an “all-black” party during NBA All-Star with fellow hosts Kenny Burns, Rico Richie and DJ Stevie J.

Check out more photos from the event below…

I guess promoters re-thought the ‘all-black’ theme because the host didn’t even follow it.

Jeezy Arrives to his ‘all-black’ NBA All-star party…

DJ Stevie J.

At least Kenny Burns followed the “all black” dress code…

Lil Scrappy from LHHATL fell through…

I was wondering if there were any women invited but I notice a few sprinkled in the crowd.

All ‘black’ everything….

What do you think of this selection of club shots?

Photos: Prince Williams (ATLPics)