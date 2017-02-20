Young Jeezy was all smiles as he hit the stage at the Metropolitan in New Orleans this past weekend.
The hot entertainer played host to an “all-black” party during NBA All-Star with fellow hosts Kenny Burns, Rico Richie and DJ Stevie J.
I guess promoters re-thought the ‘all-black’ theme because the host didn’t even follow it.
Jeezy Arrives to his ‘all-black’ NBA All-star party…
DJ Stevie J.
At least Kenny Burns followed the “all black” dress code…
Lil Scrappy from LHHATL fell through…
I was wondering if there were any women invited but I notice a few sprinkled in the crowd.
All ‘black’ everything….
What do you think of this selection of club shots?
Photos: Prince Williams (ATLPics)