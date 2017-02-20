The Carter family totally stole the show as they sat front row during the NBA All-Star game last night.

The soon to-be family of five made a surprise appearance at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans and the crowd just couldn’t keep their eyes off of them.

Jay-Z and Beyonce’s adorable daughter Blue Ivy was the highlight of the evening as she seemed to enjoy her time in the spotlight.

More photos of the fabulous family below…

Blue Ivy started off a bit bored as she and Jay-Z made similar faces…

But cotton candy soon changed the mood…

And gifts… don’t forget the gifts!

Me when my ex tries to slide back into my life, lol … #BlueIvy is too cute 💕 #OooLaLaBlog #lebronjames #jayz #beyonce #allstargame A post shared by LA LA| That Sassy Jersey Chick (@ooolalablog) on Feb 20, 2017 at 7:22am PST

Blue totally enjoyed her court side experience!

She even got in on a fan selfie moment…

In case you’re wondering, Beyonce wasn’t the only one draped in Gucci…

Adorable!

What do you think of The Carters’ courtside sighting?