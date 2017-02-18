RECAP: 5 Things Revealed During Married to Medicine Season 4 Reunion (Part 1)… [FULL VIDEO + BTS PHOTOS]

The ladies of Married to Medicine all came to slay as Part 1 their season 4 reunion show aired last night (February 17, 2017).

To be honest, I lost interest in the series a while ago and didn’t tune in at all this season but everyone loves a good reunion show and sparks flew as the ladies all recounted the drama that transpired this season.

In case you missed it, check out behind the scenes photos from Part 1 of the Married to Medicine reunion + watch full episode below…



VIDEO: Married to Medicine Season 4 Reunion (Part 1)

Host Andy Cohen reflects on some of the seasons biggest moments as the ladies of medicine come together in part one of the explosive Married to Medicine Reunion. Toya comes face to face with her tax problems; Lisa Nicole standing up against the blitz of confrontations from the other ladies about her marriage and underhanded business decisions.; Mariah dishes her grievances with Heavenly, telling her what she really thinks of her, leading to a dramatic confrontation.

Bravo synopsis:

As previously stated, I didn’t tune in this season so I’m not even going to attempt to do a full recap, but here are a few things I noticed merely from the reunion show:

Lisa Nicole is clearly not being honest about the state of her marriage… Dr. Heavenly has no fear of calling out someone for being lying and manipulative… Mariah is only there to be Lisa Nicole’s backbone because it doesn’t seem like she really deals with anyone else on the cast at the moment… Quad is still acting like a gay man but it seems to have gotten a lot worse… Toya Bush-Harris has become the most relatable/likable cast members this season…

Toya also wins most over the top reunion show dress!

NYC Comedian Alexander Rodgers summed up the episode quite nicely in his ‘Roast & Review’…

VIDEO: Alexander Rodgers – Married to Medicine Reunion Review

What are your thoughts on Part 1 of the Married to Medicine Reunion show?

Photos: BravoTV + Instagram