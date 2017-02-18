Another day, another reunion show fashion catastrophe!
[FLASHBACK: Sheree Whitfield Wearing Balmain Knockoff on Reunion Show? (PHOTOS)]
This time it’s Quad Webb-Lunceford who was caught out there as she rocked the same exact dress during the Married to Medicine reunion show that Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta wore a few weeks ago.
More photos + details below…
Kenya Moore appeared on Watch What Happens LIVE back in January rocking a gold sequined Diane Von Fürstenburg dress while Quad rocked the exact same dress during the recently aired Married to Medicine Reunion Show.
For the record, unlike Kenya Moore’s white ‘Beyonce Inspired’ reunion show dress that she got at a HUGE discount (click HERE if you missed that), this particular selection retails for about $2,200 but it’s on sale now for about 40% off.
Looks like Quad copped a major come up on her hand-me-down!
Who wore their recycled reality fashion best?
Quad? or Kenya?