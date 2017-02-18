Another day, another reunion show fashion catastrophe!

[FLASHBACK: Sheree Whitfield Wearing Balmain Knockoff on Reunion Show? (PHOTOS)]

This time it’s Quad Webb-Lunceford who was caught out there as she rocked the same exact dress during the Married to Medicine reunion show that Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta wore a few weeks ago.

More photos + details below…

Kenya Moore appeared on Watch What Happens LIVE back in January rocking a gold sequined Diane Von Fürstenburg dress while Quad rocked the exact same dress during the recently aired Married to Medicine Reunion Show.

I wonder if Andy Cohen noticed…

For the record, unlike Kenya Moore’s white ‘Beyonce Inspired’ reunion show dress that she got at a HUGE discount (click HERE if you missed that), this particular selection retails for about $2,200 but it’s on sale now for about 40% off.

Looks like Quad copped a major come up on her hand-me-down!

Who wore their recycled reality fashion best?

Quad? or Kenya?