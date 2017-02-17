RHOA “Power Team” Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey & Kandi Burruss Respond to Critics of Leakes’ Season 10 Return… [VIDEO]

Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burrus pose with BET CEO Deborah Lee during her American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Honors pre-party at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood last night (February 26, 2017).

These three together looks like trouble to me! I don’t know what YOU see, but I see an RHOA “power team” forming for season 10.

As previously stated, it’s been rumored that Nene is definitely returning for season 10 of the popular reality show and she even managed to get Andy Cohen to admit that she’d “always be a housewife” (click HERE if you missed that).

It’s also been reported that a few cast members (*cough* Frick and Frack) aren’t too happy about her returning to the show.

Whatever the case, Leakes appears totally unbothered when asked about the situation during her LA visit, boasting that, “Unfortunately, they would have to leave before me.”

Video + more photos of the lovely ladies below…

Cynthia, Nene and Kandi strike a pose alongside Jennifer Williams (Basketball Wives). The trio have been hanging pretty tight in L.A. this past week.

Nene was recently caught out by TMZ paparazzi and she seemed pretty confident when asked about her imminent return for season 10.



VIDEO: Nene Leakes speaks on Returning to RHOA

Well, that’s unfortunate because I started the show and they would be off before I would. Unfortunately, they would have to leave before me.

When asked about rumors that certain cast members had been meeting with executives to block her return, Nene states:

Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker strike a pose on the ABFF red carpet.

Kandi was also asked about Nene’s return and it seems she’s definitely cool with the possibility…

Put it this way… I would like to see her come back.



VIDEO: Kandi Burruss is on Board with Nene Returning…

Kandi didn’t exactly address if rumors of Kim Zolciak-Biermann are true. If you recall, the cast all banded together back when Kim was pregnant (the first time) because she used the N-word (click HERE if you missed that).

I guess it’s possible that she’s been forgiven, but I doubt if her (or Kroy’s) attitude is any different these days.

But I Digress.

Cynthia doesn’t have to speak on the issue. We already know she’s on board with Nene returning.

At the end of the day, it will be quite interesting to see what shapes up amongst this trio. Kandi, Cynthia and Nene would certainly make a powerful combination.

What are your thoughts on Nene and Kandi’s statements?

Are you looking forward to Nene’s season 10 return?

Photos: Instagram