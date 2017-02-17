RHOA “Power Team” Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey & Kandi Burruss Respond to Critics of Leakes’ Season 10 Return… [VIDEO]

These three together looks like trouble to me! I don’t know what YOU see, but I see an RHOA “power team” forming for season 10.
As previously stated, it’s been rumored that Nene is definitely returning for season 10 of the popular reality show and she even managed to get Andy Cohen to admit that she’d “always be a housewife” (click HERE if you missed that).
It’s also been reported that a few cast members (*cough* Frick and Frack) aren’t too happy about her returning to the show.
Whatever the case, Leakes appears totally unbothered when asked about the situation during her LA visit, boasting that, “Unfortunately, they would have to leave before me.”
Nene was recently caught out by TMZ paparazzi and she seemed pretty confident when asked about her imminent return for season 10.
VIDEO: Nene Leakes speaks on Returning to RHOA
Well, that’s unfortunate because I started the show and they would be off before I would.
Unfortunately, they would have to leave before me.
Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker strike a pose on the ABFF red carpet.
Kandi was also asked about Nene’s return and it seems she’s definitely cool with the possibility…
Put it this way… I would like to see her come back.
VIDEO: Kandi Burruss is on Board with Nene Returning…
I guess it’s possible that she’s been forgiven, but I doubt if her (or Kroy’s) attitude is any different these days.
But I Digress.
Cynthia doesn’t have to speak on the issue. We already know she’s on board with Nene returning.
At the end of the day, it will be quite interesting to see what shapes up amongst this trio. Kandi, Cynthia and Nene would certainly make a powerful combination.
What are your thoughts on Nene and Kandi’s statements?
Are you looking forward to Nene’s season 10 return?
Photos: Instagram