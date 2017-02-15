Remember Jeremy Meeks? He’s the guy whose mugshot went viral back in 2014, earning him the title of ‘Prison Bae’ on the internet.

Meeks has finally made a break into the fashion scene as he recently made his New York Fashion Week debut as a catwalk model.

Check out a few photos + video of Meeks’ high fashion debut…

Meeks took to the runway Monday night during New York Fashion week, modelling for Philipp Plein and his audience included several stars inlcuding Kylie Jenner and her beau, Tyga, as well as Madonna.

You might remember Jeremy Meeks from back in 2014, when his Stockton police mugshot went viral after he’d been arrested on a gun possession charge. It was the combination of his steel blue eyes, razor-sharp cheekbones, and flattering lighting that turned him into an immediate internet sensation.

Now, here we are 3 years later and Meeks is making his mark in the fashion industry!

SHIRTS ARE OVERRATED: Remember Jeremy Meeks, the "hot felon" whose mugshot went viral? Well, #PhilippPlein put him on the runway #NYFW pic.twitter.com/5QsRF6owTs — AP Fashion (@AP_Fashion) February 14, 2017

He’s even got a good woman by his side.

Meeks recently sent a Valentine’s Day shoutout to his wife for standing by him during the hard times…

Congrats to the former felon on turning his life around.

What do you think of Prison Bae’s rising modeling career?