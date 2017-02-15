RECAP: Being Mary Jane Season 4, Episode 5 “Getting Served” + Watch Full Video…

Being Mary Jane’s 4th season has finally picked up some steam.

This week’s episode is titled ‘Getting Served’ and fans get to see what’s been going on with Mary Jane’s family back in Atlanta while she and her brother PJ have been on the grind in NYC.

BET synopsis:

Mary Jane and PJ are homesick while Niecy’s rash decision has some dire consequences.

Recap + watch full video below…



VIDEO: Being Mary Jane Season 4, Episode 5

Homesick in NYC…

Mary Jane and her brother PJ are following their career goals in NYC but not without a few setbacks.

It seems that both are in need for some home cooked goods, so MJ decides to attempt to smoke meat on her hotel room balcony.

It’s the perfect opportunity for PJ to ask his big sis for a huge favor: to help his bosses daughter get a spot on the internship program at ‘Good Day America’.

While MJ seems a bit hesitant, she concedes after realizing that her brother really needs this to stay in good with his ‘mentor’.

Blah blah blah… now let’s get in to Niecy’s issues!

Wigs snatched in the VIP…

Meanwhile back in Atlanta, MJ’s niece Niecy is living la vida loca with the cash from her settlement burning a hole in her pocket.

Niecy treats her friends to a night out in the club and things get rowdy when a neighborhood hoodrat recognizes her in the VIP as ‘the chick who got tazed’.

Sadly, oftentimes people feel ‘some kinda way’ when they see you doing better than them, as was the case in the club scene.

Initially the hoodrats want to join in on the fun in the VIP, but when Niecy graciously asks them to leave her table.

“How dare Niecy not share her new wealth with the whole wide neighborhood? She’s a single mother with two kids by two different baby daddies, so she’s no better than the rest of them. They deserve to be in the VIP just as much as she does.”

Hood logic is what it is and it will never change.

Needless to say, a fight ensues and wigs are snatched but it’s Niecy who catches the brunt of the backlash on social media when a clip of the fight goes viral.

Social media disaster…

Twitter is on fire when Niecy’s video hits the net and everyone has an opinion about what happens.

Neicy gets a bit offended when she’s faced with so many opinions about the situation and decides to respond with a few tweets of her own… you know, to ‘set the record straight’.

Wrong move.

The response turns out to be in violation of the confidentiality agreement in her settlement with APD and it doesn’t take long for them to serve her with papers!

Now Neicy’s faced with having to give back her entire settlement… all because she hit social media when she could have stayed quiet and let the drama die.

What an expensive lesson to learn!

The bounce back…

Niecy finally takes responsibility for her actions and first on her list is to take the car back that she bought for her baby daddy, Dante.

When she goes to pick up the snazzy whip, Niecy finds that it’s being driven by Dante’s other baby mama!

The nerve! I’m sure that makes the ‘repo’ even easier for her.

Meanwhile, Niecy finally grows a backbone and tells Dante that she’s not going to be used any more.

[Sidebar: Now that the money’s gone, there’s really not much left for him to use anyway… but I digress.]

It’s great to see Niecy finally take responsibility for her actions, even if it come at such a large price. I mean… $150k is a lot to lose over an emotional tweet!

All in all this episode was the best so far this season. I hate to say it but Niecy’s story is way more interesting than Mary Jane’s!

What did you think of this week’s episode of Being Mary Jane?