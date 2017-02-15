Ceelo Green has planned a helluva comeback with his Gnarly Davidson character.

First it was the phone explosion hoax that went viral (click HERE if you missed that), then that bizarre gold get up that went viral on Grammy night and now it’s a new song released on Valentine’s Day in honor of Beyonce, titled ‘Jay-Z’s girl’… *sigh*

While it’s a bit weird being that Beyonce is pregnant with twins at the moment, I guess we can all agree that many men fell the same regardless of her maternal state… I guess.

Check it out below and share your thoughts…



VIDEO: Little Fun ‘Jay-Z’s Girl’ Feat. Gnarly Davidson aka CeeLo Green

Fun fact: “Jay-Z’s Girl” is a remake of Rick Springfield’s 1981 hit, “Jessie’s Girl”



VIDEO: Jessie’s Girl – Rick Springfield (1981)

What do you think of Gnarly Davidson aka CeeLo Green’s remake?

Bump it? or Dump it?