WTF?!? Burger King Offers Free Sex Toy With ‘Adult Meal’ for Valentine’s Day

Kid’s meals are common in the fast food industry. Buy a box of mini fries and a buger, get a free trinket to clutter up mom & dad’s back sat. It’ s a win/win combination, right?

Well, now the same ideology is being used for a new Valentine’s day ‘Adult-themed’ meal at Burger King which comes with 2 Whoppers, 2 Fries, 2 Beers and a special ‘adult-toy’.

Ewww… I’ll never think of a ‘whopper’ the same way again!

Details below…

Over the years, several fast-food chains have gone over the top for Valentine’s Day, but this year, Burger King is the clear cut winner!

The popular burger joint is taking things to an awkward new level with a very happy Valentine’s Day meal for adults only.

“Kids have got their ‘Kid’s Meal.’ But what about grownups? Adults? Shouldn’t they have their own meal too? At least on Valentine’s?” the chain asks.

Sadly, the special adult meals are only being offered at Burger King locations in Israel, so if you go to your local BK inquiring you’re gonna look like a plumb FOOL!

Burger King locations in Israel are offering “Adult Meals” from 6 p.m. until close on Valentine’s Day. The meals come fully-equipped with two Whoppers, two French fries, two beers and an “adult toy.” The only catch? You must be 18 or older to purchase the meal.

According to the advertisement, the adult toy options appear to be pretty tame though. The options appear to be a feather duster, head massager, or a blindfold.

I guess adults in Israel will be really having it ‘their way’ tonight after 6pm!