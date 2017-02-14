Bobby Brown Reportedly “Blindsided” By News of Bobbi Kristina Biopic…

Just yesterday I reported that Bobbi Kristina was getting her own biopic on TVOne (click HERE if you missed that).

Well, word on the curb is that Bobbi Kristina’s only living parent, Bobby Brown, didn’t know anything about it.

Details below…

Bobby Brown was reportedly very upset when he found out that there’s a biopic on his deceased daughter currently in production.

TheJasmineBrand reports that Brown was “blindsided by the news” and that the rights were sold without his knowledge.

They also go on to say that TVOne “doesn’t have to clear anything through him” since they own the rights to the story.

On a related note, Demetria McKinney has been under fire after releasing a photo from the set of the biopic, where she is said to be portraying Whitney Houston.

McKinney was reportedly cast in the role because of her vocal ability and will be singing the late singer’s songs since they were unable to receive clearance on the original music.

Demetria recently explained her decision to participate in the project, stating:

I have the utmost respect for whitney houston and those who have followed me through the years know that. I am NOT an opportunistic person and wouldn’t post, do, say, or be a part of anything that would diminish the light that she is nor the light of her life : BK. That’s part of the problem, we get emotionally charged over things we do not know or have a full understanding of. Even a criminal is innocent until proven guy so it’s only right that If a biopic is made and you choose to watch it, you pass judgement then.

What do you think of all the Bobbi Kristina biopic drama?