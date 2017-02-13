Adele, The Weekend, Chance the Rapper, Bruno Mars and more took to the stage but the most talked about performance featured Beyonce (and her twins).
In case you missed it, check out a few videos of last night’s performances below…
The Weekend and Daft Punk – “I Feel It Coming”
VIDEO: Adele – “Hello”
VIDEO: Beyonce – Love Drought and Sandcastles (Grammy Medley)
VIDEO: Adele’s George Michael Tribute
VIDEO: Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”
VIDEO: Alicia Keys and Maren Morris – “Once”
VIDEO: Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
VIDEO: The Time and Bruno Mars – Prince Tribute Medley
Full list of winners from the 2017 GRAMMYs below:
Album Of The Year
Adele, 25
Record Of The Year
Adele, “Hello”
Song Of The Year
Adele, “Hello”
Best New Artist
Chance The Rapper
Best R&B Performance
Solange, “Cranes In The Sky”
Best Rap Performance
Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, “No Problem”
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Drake, “Hotline Bling”
Best Rap Album
Chance The Rapper, Coloring Book
Best R&B Album
Lalah Hathaway, Lalah Hathaway Live
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Best Rap Song
Drake, “Hotline Bling”
Best R&B Song
Maxwell, “Lake By The Ocean”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Adele, 25
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele, “Hello”
Best Rock Song
David Bowie, “Blackstar”
Best Musical Theater Album
The Color Purple
Best Country Solo Performance
Maren Morris, “My Church”
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Miles Davis and various artists, Steve Berkowitz, Don Cheadle & Robert Glasper, compilation producers, Miles Ahead
Best Recording Package
David Bowie, Blackstar
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
David Bowie, Blackstar
Best Gospel Album
Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Tamela Mann, Kirk Franklin, “God Provides”
Best Music Video
Beyoncé, “Formation”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Flume, Skin
Best Country Album
Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide To Earth
Best Rock Performance
David Bowie, “Blackstar”
Best Alternative Music Album
David Bowie, Blackstar
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”
Congrats to all of the winners and major props to the nominees!