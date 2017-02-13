The 59th annual GRAMMY Awards drew the music world’s hottest stars last night and fans were treated with several stellar performances.

Adele, The Weekend, Chance the Rapper, Bruno Mars and more took to the stage but the most talked about performance featured Beyonce (and her twins).

In case you missed it, check out a few videos of last night’s performances below…



The Weekend and Daft Punk – “I Feel It Coming”



VIDEO: Adele – “Hello”



VIDEO: Beyonce – Love Drought and Sandcastles (Grammy Medley)



VIDEO: Adele’s George Michael Tribute



VIDEO: Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”



VIDEO: Alicia Keys and Maren Morris – “Once”



VIDEO: Ed Sheeran – Shape of You



VIDEO: The Time and Bruno Mars – Prince Tribute Medley

Full list of winners from the 2017 GRAMMYs below:

Album Of The Year

Adele, 25

Record Of The Year

Adele, “Hello”

Song Of The Year

Adele, “Hello”

Best New Artist

Chance The Rapper

Best R&B Performance

Solange, “Cranes In The Sky”

Best Rap Performance

Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, “No Problem”

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Drake, “Hotline Bling”

Best Rap Album

Chance The Rapper, Coloring Book

Best R&B Album

Lalah Hathaway, Lalah Hathaway Live

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Best Rap Song

Drake, “Hotline Bling”

Best R&B Song

Maxwell, “Lake By The Ocean”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Adele, 25

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele, “Hello”

Best Rock Song

David Bowie, “Blackstar”

Best Musical Theater Album

The Color Purple

Best Country Solo Performance

Maren Morris, “My Church”

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Miles Davis and various artists, Steve Berkowitz, Don Cheadle & Robert Glasper, compilation producers, Miles Ahead

Best Recording Package

David Bowie, Blackstar

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

David Bowie, Blackstar

Best Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Tamela Mann, Kirk Franklin, “God Provides”

Best Music Video

Beyoncé, “Formation”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Flume, Skin

Best Country Album

Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide To Earth

Best Rock Performance

David Bowie, “Blackstar”

Best Alternative Music Album

David Bowie, Blackstar

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”

Congrats to all of the winners and major props to the nominees!

What was your favorite Grammy moment this year?