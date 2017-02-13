Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Brown and Nick Gordon seemed to be a picture perfect family unit back in the day but we know now that there was clearly way more going on behind the scenes of that happy photo.

It seems like it was just yesterday that Lifetime butchered the life story of Whitney Houston (click HERE if you missed that), but apparently that catastrophic tv event wasn’t enough.

Now, TVOne has secured the rights to Bobbi Kristina’s life story and apparently it’s already in production.

Demetria McKinney recently shared the photo above as she appeared alongside actors portraying Bobbi Kristin and Nick Gordon on set for the new film with with the following caption:

The Jasmine Brand reports that TVOne bought the rights to Bobbi Kristina’s life story and McKinney secured the role of Whitney Houston because she “has the voice and is an actress”.

Vivica Fox has also reportedly been been cast as Pat Houston, Bobbi Kristina’s aunt, who worked closely with Whitney before her death.

I’m not so sure Bobbi Kristina’s life is biopic worthy but I’ll definitely tune in to see what more can be revealed. Just like train wrecks, I don’t want to see it, but can’t actually look away.

What are your thoughts about the forthcoming ‘Bobbi Kristina Biopic’?