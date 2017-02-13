2017 Grammy Awards Red Carpet: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly… [PHOTOS] #Grammys

The Grammy Awards red carpet is always fun to watch and this year was no exception.

Rihanna scored high marks with her high-fashion style this year, while quite a few others seemed a bit lacking.

Check out a few notable red carpet looks below and share your thoughts…

The Good…

Rihanna is always a hit on the red carpet…

Laverne Cox totally slayed in her slinky black number…

2Chainz looked pretty dapper

Adele

Chance the rapper…

Desiigner

Remy Ma and Fat Joe

The Bad…

Taraji P. Henson is usually on point but this time, she totally hit the mark.

I vote “NO” to Joy Villa’s red, white and blue, bedazzled “Make America Great Again” dress.

Jason Derulo rocked a new sew in for his red carpet appearance…

The Ugly…

Ceelo Green was dipped in gold for his red carpet appearance and while no one knows what look he was going for, he definitely created a buzz.

Who gets your vote for good, bad and/or ugly Grammy red carpet look this year?

More red carpet looks below:

