WGN America is amping up for the the highly anticipated second season of “Underground” with promo stops and a newly released trailer.

Just last week, Underground cast members Aldis Hodge, Amirah Vann, Jurnee Smollett-Bell & Aisha Hinds (who portrays Harriet Tubman) all paid a visit to CAU, where they shared their thoughts on the explosive new season and even discussed why important for the narrative to be told.

Now, a new full-length trailer has been sent over for your viewing pleasure.

VIDEO: Underground Season 2 – Sneak Peek #2

Season 2 of the critically acclaimed hit original series returns Wednesday March 8, 2017 with 10 hour-long episodes and will continue to follow your favorite characters’ unremitting struggle for freedom within a divided America on the brink of civil war.

Underground returns for season 2 Wednesday March 8, 2017 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT

What did you think of the newly released trailer?