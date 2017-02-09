Migos Issue Statement Clarifying ‘Anti-Gay’ Comments About iLoveMakonnen…

Migos are under fire after comments they made during an interview appeared to be ‘anti-gay’.

If you recall, Atlanta-based rapper iLoveMakonnen ‘came out’ to the world about a month ago with an announcement that he was gay (click HERE if you missed that).

Migos were asked about the situation in a recent interview, and Quavo’s response has many feeling that he bashed his fellow artist’s sexual orientation.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Migos’ reaction to the news of Makonnen’s coming out was a bit less than accepting.

After Quavo says he loves Atlanta’s “diversity,” writer Jonah Weiner said he mentioned Makonnen’s coming out, which led to “an awkward interlude.” Quavo then shouted, “Damn, Makonnen!”

And so I’m surprised by Migos’ reaction when I mention iLoveMakonnen, the local MC who just came out as gay on Twitter. “Damn, Makonnen!” Quavo bellows after an awkward interlude. I mention support I saw online for Makonnen’s decision. “They supported him?” Quavo asks, raising an eyebrow. “That’s because the world is fucked up,” says Offset. “This world is not right,” Takeoff says. “We ain’t saying it’s nothing wrong with the gays,” says Quavo. But he suggests that Makonnen’s sexuality undermines his credibility, given the fact that “he first came out talking about trapping and selling Molly, doing all that.” He frowns. “That’s wack, bro.”

Migos have since issued the following apology via social media:

That PR got on that quick as hail! It’s certainly not a good time for them to be on the wrong side of the gays.

What do you think about this situation?