Ciara and her huge budding baby bump were spotted on the red carpet of the 2017 Makers Conference yesterday (February 8, 2017).

[FLASHBACK: Did Ciara Just Reveal She’s Having Twins??? (PHOTOS)]

The superstar songstress, who recently scored a new record deal, posed for several photos alongside her NFL hubby, Russell Wilson, prior to resting her weary legs at the conference, which was held at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

CiCi opted to leave the glam behind as she rocked an all-white maternity ensemble paired with laced up flats.

Photos below…

Pictured (l-r) Astronaut Leland Melvin, NFL player Russell Wilson, singer Ciara, Chief Executive Officer, AOL Inc. Tim Armstrong and Senior Producer, MAKERS Nancy Armstrong.

The 2017 MAKERS conference drew hundreds of trailblazing leaders. It’s goal was to shine a light on issues ranging from violence against women to inclusion of men — ultimately creating a bold agenda that flips the script and creates lasting impact.

Ciara cheers as her husband hits the stage. She looks like she’s having that kid any day now.

I think Ciara looks beautiful in her natural state. Russell Wilson even hit the net with a post in honor of her ‘beatless’ beauty…

Her stare. A photo posted by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:52am PST

What do you think of Ciara’s glammed down look?

