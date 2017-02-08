Rapper Wale is in the news today after being the victim of a vicious online rumor concerning his sexuality.

The popular DC rapper isn’t the first rapper to be involved in gay rumors and he certainly won’t be the last, but he quickly shut down all the chatter with an online response.

Details below…

Popular IG blawg The Industry On Blast received the tip above from someone claiming their male cousin had been in a relationship with Wale “on-and-off for three years”.

The tip included a photo that was used to prove their case.

Wale got wind of the rumor and hit the tweets with the following response:

Wale says y’all will believe anything and that ‘y’all want some drama so bad you’ll settle for a fake one if it will create convo”.

So clearly he’s denying that it’s him in the pic. Hell… it doesn’t even look like him to me anyway…

On a totally unrelated note… Wale’s daughter, Zyla Moon is freakin’ ADORABLE!

Über cute!!!

What are your thoughts on Wale’s gay rumor controversy?