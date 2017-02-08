Comedian George Lopez is under fire today after footage of an onstage rant went viral.

The Latino/American apparently got upset when a Black woman in his audience threw him the finger after he told a racial joke.

While Lopez insisted that the woman should be “able to take a joke,” it appears it’s HIS insensitivity that is being questioned now that the video is making the rounds.

VIDEO: George Lopez Disrespects Black Female Onstage

TMZ reports that Lopez “went nuclear on a woman in his audience”.

In the video above, Lopez can be heard referring to the woman as a ‘Bitch’ as he boots her from his show because she reacted poorly to one of his jokes.

The joke?

“There are 2 rules in a Latino family: Don’t park in front of our house and don’t marry somebody Black”

The woman stood up and threw him the finger, to which he stated, “I’m talking b*tch, sit your a*s down, if you can’t take a joke you shouldn’t be in here.

He goes on to say: ‘you have two choices: shut the f*ck up, or get the f*ck out’… and then sends security over to throw the woman and her guest out of the concert.

Twitter has been on fire since the video has been released and many are blasting Lopez for his racist, misogynistic tone. Shout out to Tariq Nasheed for seeing what I saw…



Te story on TMZ is not the first time George Lopez has said something slick about Black people. He said Blacks have ugly hair, several times pic.twitter.com/KDK3IrIbBP — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) February 8, 2017

Jokes are jokes. I get it. But one thing’s for sure about the George Lopez situation, he took it too far when he disrespected that woman and kicked her out. It didn’t appear that she wasn’t causing a disturbance, and his referring to her as a b*tch and kicking her out was way overboard in my opinion.



What are your thoughts on George Lopez’ viral ‘joke’?