Another day, another reality show… this time, it’s singer Trey Songz (real name Tremaine Neverson) who has decided to share his personal life with the cameras.

VH1 sent over a newly released clip of a new dating show, titled ‘Tremaine The Playboy,’ which is hosted by Draya Michelle and Steelo Brim.

“Tremaine the Playboy” features Trey Songz as Tremaine, the latest eligible bachelor on a conquest to find his perfect match. The international entertainer and well-known heartthrob has given fans timeless music ranging from love to heartache, party anthems to bedroom classics, and now he is looking to settle down.

Check out the trailer below…

VIDEO: Tremaine The Playboy: Web Series Teaser

The show appears to be a web series, which is smart and probably intended to gage interest.

The teaser was released on VH1 digital platforms, but episodes of Tremaine the Playboy will air on TremaineThePlayboy.com. It will be interesting to see how this all turns out for the popular crooner.

What are your thoughts on Trey Songz’ new dating show?