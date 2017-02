Phaedra Parks of The Real Housewives of Atlanta shared a photo op with Nicole Murphy (Hollywood Exes) during the Super Bowl festivities last weekend.

The ladies were spotted at rapper T.I.’s Grand Hustle dinner which was given in honor of Trae Tha Truth being named VP of the label (click HERE if you missed that).

More photos of the lovely ladies below…

Phaedra Parks & Nicole Murphy

Nicole Murphy

Phaedra strikes a pose with host, T.I.

Phaedra looks amazing!

View all photos from the event below HERE…

PHOTOS: Prince Williams (ATLPics)