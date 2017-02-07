Wanna live like Akon ? Well, if you’ve got about $7 million laying around, you can!

The Grammy-nominated Senegalese-American artist recently listed his Atlanta area home for sale.

The ‘all WHITE everything’ mansion, which is located in the suburb of Alpharetta, was recently listed for just under $7 million dollars. It features six-bedrooms, 11-baths as well as a piano room, movie theater and recording studio.

Check out Akon’s pristine palace below…

The immaculate Alpharetta estate, which was built in 2014, is located in a private, gated neighborhood. It’s totally contemporary and features 4 levels and high end finishes throughout.

I would be terrified of touching anything in the home as it’s designed in a cool ‘icy white’ decor throughout.

The home features a gorgeous open floor plan w/ large master suits w/ loft studio + balcony, piano room, movie theater, + recording studio. 9 car garage, fully fenced private backyard with large patio, pool + sauna, and an ‘under construction’ bowling alley.

According to the AJC, Akon and the house were shown on Animal Planet’s “Tanked,” so even though the tanks are empty in the listing photos, it’s possible to see what they look like full of fish.

Akon, full name: Aliaume Damala Badara Akon Thiam, has a reported net worth of $80 million, and it clearly shows in this home.

What do you think of Akon’s Icy White palace?