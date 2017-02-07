EXCLUSIVE: The Cast of ‘Underground’ Visit Clark Atlanta University + Share Thoughts on Upcoming 2nd Season… [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

The cast of WGN America’s hit series ‘Underground’ is on a promo tour in preparation for the highly anticipated premiere of it’s 2nd season.

I recently had a chance to chat with Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Amirah Vann and 2nd season newcomer Aisha Hines (who portrays Harriet Tubman in season 2) during their visit to Clark Atlanta University, where they played host to a ‘clips and conversation’ discussion.

Guests were treated to never before seen clips from the 2nd season premiere episode, as well as a panel discussion from the cast that was moderated by Dr. Danel Black, CAU Professor of African American Studies.

Details + photos/video below…

In season 2, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Amirah Vann, Christopher Meloni, Alano Miller and Jessica de Gouw return as series regulars (playing Rosalee, Noah, Ernestine, August, Cato and Elizabeth), while Marc Blucas will continue guest-starring as John Hawkes.

In addition to Aisha Hinds, who has been granted the task of portraying the legendary Harriet Tubman, recurring players will include Jasika Nicole (Fringe) as Georgia, an abolitionist with a station along the Underground; Jesse Luken (Justified) as Smoke, the fearless second-in-command of the Patty Cannon gang; and Michael Trotter as Biographer, an astute observer of people. Executive producer John Legend will even make an appearance this season as abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

In the clip below, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Amirah Vann and Aisha Hinds speak about how emotionally trying many of the scenes are in the dramatic series. Hodge was even brought to tears when speaking about why he took the role and how important it is to him to portray it powerfully.

VIDEO: Clips & Conversation w/Cast of Underground

Immediately following the panel discussion, the cast met for a more lighthearted Q&A during a round table discussion…

VIDEO: Q&A with Cast of Underground

Underground Season 2 returns March 8th on WGN. Check local listings for showtimes.

VIDEO: Underground Season 2 Rescue Teaser

Are you looking forward to the return of ‘Underground’?