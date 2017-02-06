It’s clear that the stakes were high in this year’s Super Bowl, as it could have been a first for the Atlanta Falcons.
The popular rapper was just as shocked as the rest of the world when New England came back for the win and he apparently lost a small fortune betting on the home team. Tip also hit the net to offer
those seeking payment clarity on exactly what steps must take place in order for a ‘bet’ to actually be paid by him.
Details below…
T.I. shares a moment with fellow ATLiens, Jeezy, Chaza Zulu and Andre 3000.
Of course there were several high profile Atlantans in the venue. Tip also caught up with 2 Chainz and Usher down on the field during the first half as the Falcons were leading the score.
The energy was contagious as it was obvious everyone was already counting their winnings…
VIDEO: T.I. Usher & 2Chainz on Sidelines of Super Bowl
VIDEO: T.I. Leaves NRG Stadium & Admits He Lost Big…
While there’s no word on exactly how much dough was wagered, it’s clear Tip’s gambling debt was a lil too much to bear because he felt the need to publicly clarify exactly what a ‘bet’ is…
VIDEO: T.I. Explains Betting Etiquette…
In the video above, Tip states:
OK now Let me explain the etiquette of the process of betting for everybody who may not know, ok?
There must be a ‘proposal’… an ‘acceptance’… and a ‘confirmation’… ok? If someone proposes and someone accepts but there’s no confirmation, there’s no bet.
Tip goes on to clarify his betting strategy, stating:
If those 3 steps didn’t take place, do not be calling me expecting anything in return.
I don’t know about this one. It almost seems like Tip is finagling his way out of a gambling debt. You can’t set up the rules of the game after it’s already been played. Or can you?