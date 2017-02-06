Clifford ‘T.I.’ Harris was one of several Atlanta celebrities in NRG Stadium last night and he brought along his sons, Domani, Messiah, Major & King to share the experience with him.

It’s clear that the stakes were high in this year’s Super Bowl, as it could have been a first for the Atlanta Falcons.

The popular rapper was just as shocked as the rest of the world when New England came back for the win and he apparently lost a small fortune betting on the home team. Tip also hit the net to offer those seeking payment clarity on exactly what steps must take place in order for a ‘bet’ to actually be paid by him.

T.I. shares a moment with fellow ATLiens, Jeezy, Chaza Zulu and Andre 3000.

Of course there were several high profile Atlantans in the venue. Tip also caught up with 2 Chainz and Usher down on the field during the first half as the Falcons were leading the score.

VIDEO: T.I. Usher & 2Chainz on Sidelines of Super Bowl

After the Falcons heart-wrenching loss to New England, the popular rapper returned to social media as he was leaving the stadium and implied there were some shenanigans involved in the win. He also expressed his displeasure in having to cut the check for his losses…

VIDEO: T.I. Leaves NRG Stadium & Admits He Lost Big…

While there’s no word on exactly how much dough was wagered, it’s clear Tip’s gambling debt was a lil too much to bear because he felt the need to publicly clarify exactly what a ‘bet’ is…

VIDEO: T.I. Explains Betting Etiquette…

In the video above, Tip states:

OK now Let me explain the etiquette of the process of betting for everybody who may not know, ok? There must be a ‘proposal’… an ‘acceptance’… and a ‘confirmation’… ok? If someone proposes and someone accepts but there’s no confirmation, there’s no bet.

Tip goes on to clarify his betting strategy, stating:

If those 3 steps didn’t take place, do not be calling me expecting anything in return.

I don’t know about this one. It almost seems like Tip is finagling his way out of a gambling debt. You can’t set up the rules of the game after it’s already been played. Or can you?

What are your thoughts on Tip’s Super Bowl gambling loss & his clarification on ‘betting’?