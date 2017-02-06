RHOA Kandi Burruss Disses Ex-Friend Phaedra Parks on ‘The Real’… [FULL VIDEO]

Kandi Burrus of The Real Housewives of Atlanta played guest host on ‘The Real’ last week and she held no punches when asked about her ex-friend, Phaedra Parks.

[READ: Kandi Burruss vs. Phaedra Parks – Battle of The Ex-BFF’s… ]

Burruss, who typically side-steps such questions, dived head first this time as she totally dissed her former BFF by basically stating that Parks shouldn’t even be carrying a peach this season!

Watch full video of Kandi’s statements below…

VIDEO: Kandi Burruss Discusses Ex-Friend Phaedra Parks on ‘The Real’…

In the video above, Kandi addresses a Facebook comment claiming that she’s using Phaedra for a story line. A fan writes the following on Kandi’s Facebook page:

So over Kandi and her rude behavior. She doing anything for a paycheck and keep using Phaedra name as a storyline. She needs to go I’m sick of her.

Kandi responds as follows:

As far as me using Phaedra for a story line… what’s HER story line? I If it wasn’t for the stuff that’s going on between me, her, my family, or whatever… the things that we say and she says about us… what is her story line? I don’t see a boyfriend, I don’t see any work being done. I don’t see nothing. I saw one charity event. But other than that, it’s like ‘friend of the show’ at this point.

For the record, I’ve hinted several times that Phaedra’s status on the show is questionable this season and Kandi’s statements substantiate what I’ve been told thus far. I don’t know who Phaedra pissed off over in production, but they’ve been totally KILLING her this season.

In seasons past, she’s always been afforded some bit of protection but now it seems all bets are off.

Phaedra has been forced to be paired up with Kenya because she really doesn’t have any supporting cast to film with this season. No husband, no boyfriend, no family members, etc.

They really are only tolerating each other. Phaedra needs Kenya to keep her job and Kenya needs a “friend” to help improve her tarnished image. It’s a win/win situation, right?

Sadly, Phaedra has been throwing Porsha under the bus because she’s trying to save herself from hitting the curb.

I honestly don’t think Parks will be back for season 10, but who knows. Things can change…

What do you think of Kandi’s statements about Phaedra?