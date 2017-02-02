Rumor Control: T.I. Denies Reports of Bodyguard Being Stabbed in Canada…

Clifford ‘T.I.’ Harris is on a lengthy Canadian tour but found the time to address a rumor that had been circulating online.

Yesterday, there were several reports that one of the bodyguards traveling with the popular entertainer had been stabbed after a club appearance, but apparently it’s not true.

Tip recently hit the net to dispute all the naysayers:

Details below…

TMZ reported yesterday that “one of T.I.’s bodyguards took a knife to the leg” after a fight broke out during a show at a club:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … T.I.’s bodyguard got shanked Monday night at least 3 times in one of his calves during a show Tip was putting on at a club in Moncton, New Brunswick. We’re told cops got a call around 1:20 AM from The Venue, where a 23-year-old male had reportedly been stabbed during a ruckus that broke out while the guy was guarding a table selling T.I. merch. He was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, and was released later that night. We’re also told cops spoke with T.I.

Tip hit the net last night with the following response to the drama…

Here ye! Here ye! The show at the Halifax Exhibition Center will go on today with all team members present and intact.

This is my first and last statement on the matter. I was nowhere near any incident that took place at THE VENUE nightclub in Moncton, New Brunwick.

Respectfully, Tip.

Welp… there you have it. STRAIGHT from the man himself!

What do you think of Tip’s response to the drama?