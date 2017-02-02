In Case You Missed It: Keke Palmer Checks Wendy Williams Regarding Trey Songz Drama… (FULL VIDEO)

Actress Keke Palmer recently hit The Wendy Show where she promptly CHECKED the outspoken talk show host about previous comments she’d made.

While Keke was there to promote her new book, ‘I Don’t Belong to You‘, host Wendy Williams chose to address the Trey Songz ‘sexual intimidation’ drama that hit the net a few weeks ago.

[READ: Keke Palmer Accuses Trey Songz of ‘Sexual Intimidation’ After Unapproved Video Cameo… ]

For the record, I totally loved this interview. Palmer was self-confident and when speaking about the criticism she receives for ‘wanting to appear grown’ and also didn’t back down to Wendy when she spoke about that controversial incident.

In case you missed it, watch the full interview below…



>VIDEO: Keke Palmer Interview – The Wendy Show 020117

When Williams brought up the infamous Trey Songz incident, in which the actress claims the singer and his crew used “sexual intimidation” to get her to film a music video (click HERE if you missed that).

Palmer shot back that she thought Williams should have been more compassionate in her coverage of the situation.

Wendy tried to clap back stating how she felt Palmer should have handled the situation, to which Keke responded, “Cause the gag is, you wasn’t there!”

CHECKED!!

Previously, Wendy had stated that Keke sounded crazy in her accusations and that she should have just left. For reference, here’s the ‘hot topics’ segment that sparked the conversation…



VIDEO: Wendy Williams Hot Topics: Keke Palmer vs. Trey Songz

Meanwhile, Keke’s new book, I Don’t Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice, is available now!

What did you think of Keke Palmer’s Wendy Show interview?