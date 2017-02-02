Fantasia recently released a video for her single ‘When I Met You,’ which features Kairo Whitfield, the tall, dark & handsome son of Sheree Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and former Atlanta Falcon Bob Whitfield.

[FLASHBACK: RHOA Sheree Whitfield Shares Kairo’s Modeling Shots… (PHOTOS)]

Apparently, I missed the video’s release last week but leave it to you guys to remind me when I’m slackin!

Details + watch full video below…

from: EMAIL REMOVED

to: straightfromthea@gmail.com

date: Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 1:55 PM

subject: Did you see Fantasia’s new video with Kairo in it? Michelle girl why didn’t you post about Kairo Whitfield being in Fantasia’s video? He’s way too young for her (and me too!) but he looks damn good pretending to be her no good boyfriend. Fantasia then meets the love of her life who just so happens to be portrayed by her ‘real life’ husband Kendall Taylor. I think her daughter is in the video too (in the beginning).

Thanks for the tip!

The video, which was directed by celebrity photographer/videographer Derek Blanks, is a total trip down memory lane with ’90s-inspired yearbook photos and videos.

Kairo portrays Tasia’s ‘high school’ love interest, while Tasia’s daughter Zion also appears in the earlier scenes, as she portrays a younger version of her mom.

The songstress thanked them both in the following instagram post:

Enjoyed this day so much. Seeing my baby girl play the younger Fantasia and doing so well… Also having my niece Asia in it as well was everything to me. Thanks to Sheree from #RHOA for letting your son Kairo Whitfield to play in the video. He is going so far. Very respectful and he is a #cancer. THanks to all the young people for making me feel “Young Again

Congrats to Fantasia on the new video and props to Kairo and Zion for the cameos!

What do you think of Fantasia’s new video for ‘When I Met You”?