It’s been less than 24 hours since Beyoncè announced she was pregnant with twins and some are already speculating about her baby bump.

[READ: Proof Beyonce’s Pregnancy Pic is Photoshopped… (PHOTOS)]

Is it real… is it a prosthesis… is she faking for the fans once again?

Well, I don’t know the answers to any of those questions, but what I DO know is that Queen B recently shared a few maternity photos in hopes of silencing the naysayers.

Check out photos of Beyonce baring her expanding waistline in her new mermaid maternity shoot below…

Beyonce came locked & loaded with several shots of her baby bump in her new underwater shoot.

Beyonce shared several photos from the amazing underwater shoot on Beyonce.com and even enlisted daughter Blue Ivy in a few photos.

And to silence her critics, Beyonce also shared a timeline of her previous pregnancy belly…

In many of her images, the hot mom, who is now expecting TWO new arrivals proclaims she now has ‘3 hearts’…

Congrats again to the superstar mom!

What do you think of Beyonce’s maternity shoot?