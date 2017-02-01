NEWSFLASH! Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is not going to sit idly by while y’all blast his daughter on social media.

Franklin recently clapped back at several self-professed ‘Christians’ online after they brought his daughter to tears by bullying her on the social media site, Twitter.

Details below…

Gospel music star Kirk Franklin and his youngest daughter Kennedy first got embroiled in a war of words with a Twitter user this past Sunday over President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order on refugees. The musician issued a stern warning to the user after he felt his daughter was threatened. Franklin was apparently traveling to Tokyo and missed the subsequent drama that unfolded but later, the “I Smile” singer returned to Twitter once again to blast a few cyber-bullies. The popular singer revealed in his tweets that he’d gotten a call from his wife, stating that his daughter, Kennedy was “in tears” after being harassed by two specific individuals who claimed to be ‘Christians’. He also called them out by name and proceeded to tell them that they picked the wrong one to bully!

In Jesus’ name, Amen. Kirk Franklin is NOT Playing about his daughter!