After taking a break for ‘The New Edition Story,’ Being Mary Jane returned to airwaves this week with the 3rd episode of the 4th season.

[FLASHBACK: RECAP: Being Mary Jane Season 4, Episode 3 “Getting Naked” + Watch Full Video… ]

This week’s episode is titled ‘Getting Real’ and Mary Jane (Gabrielle Union) is faced with hostile working conditions at her new job.

BET Synopsis:

An interview with a fiery reality star makes Mary Jane a social media sensation. Meanwhile, things heat up with Lee.

Recap + watch full episode below…



VIDEO: Being Mary Jane S4, Ep3 ‘Getting Real’

Despite finding out that her arch nemesis is now her new producer, Mary Jane is still hoping to do serious news on Great Day America.

Unfortunately, her hopes are soon thwarted when Justin (Michael Ealy) is brought on to the team by head anchor, Rhonda… a power play move made by Rhonda in an effort to make MJ as uncomfortable as possible.

It seems to be working this week as Justin tells MJ what he thinks of her work…

I think your demeanor is cold, judgmental and haughty. I just don’t think that’s what our viewers want with their morning coffee.

With an executive producer like that, how will she EVER get the co-anchor spot?!

Mary Jane takes Justin’s criticism in stride, being that she’s fully confident that she was hired for her talent but she gets a swift kick in the guts when she realizes that Garrett, the lead producer on Great Day may feel the same.

Look, Mary Jane, we all know you have charisma and charm, and that works for the lighter pieces. It’s the serious pieces; I just don’t think they’re for you.

Mary Jane’s lip quivers a bit but she manages to keep it all together.

Plan B…

Mary Jane’s initial plan was to take NY by storm and work her way up to co-anchor, but now it seems she needs a ‘plan b’.

She gets Kara (Lisa Vidal) to pitch an idea about bringing in a popular reality star for a segment on the show. Of course Rhonda turns it down flat, leaving MJ as the intended recipient, what wasn’t intended though is that Justin is assigned to produce the segment instead of Kara.

Mary Jane knows it’s a recipe for disaster but she takes it all in stride and moves forward with her plan to make the fiery ‘Mercedes’ (played by ‘real life’ reality star Cardi B) a little more relatable to the average woman.

Plan C…

MJ plays nice as Mercedes shares her new lingerie inspired swimwear during the segment but things soon go askew when the reality star pops off to the anchor on live tv.

WhereDeyDoThatAt?

Cardi B digs deep into her acting skills as she states… ‘That’s a sidity ass bitch right there!’ as MJ walks by the green room.

An enraged Mary Jane decides to confront ‘Mercedes’ for her blatant disrespect onscreen an off, stating: “Listen you backwards ass country ‘Bama bitch, I was trying to help you!”

Then it’s the ‘black on black’ crime of the century as Mercedes friends film the tirade for social media.

Mercedes: “Help me do what? I don’t need your damn help! Do you know what I am? I’m Mercedes!” Mary Jane: “Bitch, you a Buick, okay? You breed for a living!” Mercedes: “I breed for rich men, what the hell do you do beside walk around here trying to act all white and cute and whatever?” Wow. Mary Jane: “Next time, swallow your kids!”

Mary Jane’s clap back apparently hits home to Mercedes and calmer heads prevail but the segment is clearly not a good look for Mary Jane’s career goals at the moment.

Love lost… or nah?

Of course there are some good things about Mary Jane’s move to NYC…. she’s finally met a man who may be there for the long run.

Lee Truitt (Chiké Okonkwo), a successful British stand-up comedian, has become the leading man in MJ’s life after being promoted from a booty call.

Now, MJ wants to put a rush on things and Lee’s not having it.

The couple has their first real argument when Mary Jane forces Lee to commit to her home choice (which seems a tad bit huge for just Mary Jane). When Lee tells her to wait a while before buying what appears to be a family home, it’s words she’s not ready to hear.

Mary Jane kicks Lee out and assumes their relationship is over. Wait? She’s almost 40 years old! There’s no waiting as far as Mary Jane is concerned… this is it!

Fortunately for Mary Jane, Lee is a bit more cerebral about the situation and he meets her later to assure her he’s still here for her and there’s no need to rush.

What did you think of this week’s episode of ‘Being Mary Jane’?