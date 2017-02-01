Sheree Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ alongside Dr. Heavenly Kimes of Married to Medicine.

The ladies seemed to be enjoying their time on the show until host Andy Cohen snuck in a question about Sheree living in her Chateau.

I initially wasn’t going to blawg about it (hell… believe it or not, I’m tired of beating this dead horse) but apparently ‘the people’ have been calling Sheree out about her alternative facts regarding Chateau Sheree.

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]

VIDEO: Sheree Whitfield Address Bob’s Sweating & Chateau Sheree Rumors

Needless to say, Sheree was totally lying during her appearance on the show, which is why Andy asked her more than once. Dr. Heavenly even seemed a bit closed lipped as she took a sip of her cocktail during the line of questioning.

All of Atlanta knows that Sheree is still living in her rented condo unit, but you ain’t heard that from me.

While Whitfield did admit to having ‘spent’ the last 3 holiday’s in her Chateau, it’s clear she was only there to take pictures.

[FLASHBACK: Sheree Whitfield Sends Holiday Wishes From Chateau Sheree Despite ‘Racist Neighbors… (PHOTOS)]

[Sidebar: If Sheree ever actually slept there overnight, I’m sure her ‘racist’ neighbors would have contacted authorities by now. But I digress.]

The shady ‘housewife’ is currently on probation at the moment for several violations stemming from her violating code and not having a certificate of occupancy for her long-term construction project, so she should probably tread lightly when it comes to lying on national television.

[READ: Chateau Woes: Sheree Whitfield Fined for Hosting #RHOA ‘Housewarming’ w/o Certificate of Occupancy… (VIDEO)]

Sheree is also being sued by the contractor she hired to do the work required to get the ‘certificate of occupancy’ after she decided she didn’t want to pay him because she still can’t pass inspection (click HERE if you missed that).

On a more positive note, Sheree looked really pretty and conservative during her appearance and Dr. Heavenly totally slayed as well…



VIDEO: WWHL: Caller Asks ‘Why is Sheree So Shady?”



VIDEO: Dr. Heavenly & Sheree Whitfield ‘Rate The Shade’ on WWHL



VIDEO: Sheree on Kandi Rumors…

Why do you think Sheree is spilling ‘alternative facts’ about her Chateau?

PHOTOS: BravoTV