It’s official. Beyoncè is expecting again!

The superstar songstress recently revealed that she’s with child, and this time she’s got more than ONE bun in the oven… Queen B is having TWINS!

Beyonce shared the good news via Instagram earlier today stating:

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters

Judging from the size of her baby bump, Beyonce is around the vicinity of 4, maybe 5 months pregnant.

She’s reportedly scheduled to perform at Coachella in April, but I doubt she’ll be rolling on stage with TWO bambinos in her belly.

Beyoncé and her superstar husband Jay Z are parents to five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

What do you think of Beyonce’s good news?

Shocked? or Nah?