It’s official! Chris Brown may be a bit ‘off’ when it comes to relationships.

While it’s been years since Brown beat the breaks off Rihanna, he’s been in the news quite often about his relationship issues.

The talented singer hit up instagram recently with a warning of sorts to any young lady who decides to enter into a relationship with him… he’s a stalker!

Watch the disturbing video of Chris Brown’s ‘true confession’ below…

VIDEO: SHOCKER! Chris Brown Admits to Stalking…

In the video above, Chris Brown proclaims:

Ladies, y’all be complaining about n*ggas being like stalkers in love with y’all and all kinda crazy sh*t. And get tired of him. Well guess what? I’m one of them n*ggas. If I love you b*tch, ain’t nobody gonna have you. Imma make you miserable. Imma chase that n*gga out, Imma chase yo ass around.

I guess now we know why he’s always lurking in Karrueche’s comments.

What do you think of Chris Brown’s ‘true confession’?