Nick Gordon, the embattled boyfriend/brother of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, recently hit the tweets to share an emotional tribute to his long lost love.

Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her home on January 31, 2015 and Gordon sent his heartfelt tribute marking two years since that fateful day.

As you know, Bobbi Kristina never regained consciousness after she was found unresponsive in that tub and eventually passed away after being in a coma for six months.

Last September Gordon was found legally responsible for the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown after he failed to respond to the civil suit filed by her estate (click HERE if you missed that).

Needless to say, the tweets don’t take kindly to his ‘heartfelt’ social media posts…

Gordon responded to all the backlash with the following:

