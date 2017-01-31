Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is taking no prisoners in his latest legal battle as he’s turning the tables on his former lawyers.

The popular entrepreneur lost a multi-million dollar court battle against Rick Ross’ baby mama, Lastonia Leviston, regarding a sex tape that he leaked on line a few years back.

Now, after filing bankruptcy to avoid paying the judgement, the Queens musician has filed a hefty $32-million dollar claim against the attorneys he originally hired to represent him in the failed lawsuit.

Fiddy is claiming that his former counsel engaged in “neglectful, negligent and unethical conduct,” and he’s seeking to recover damages.

The rapper blames those at the Reed Smith law firm and attorney Peter Raymond for his bankruptcy, which he filed for in 2015, shortly after he was ordered to pay Leviston $7 million.

In the complaint, Jackson claims that the parties mentioned were “neglectful, negligent and unethical.” He also took a shot at his former legal reps’ “legal standards” and “lack of effective representation,” stating:

“Reed Smith and Raymond did not follow established legal standards in representing Jackson in the Leviston Case by failing to provide effective representation and conduct proper pre-trial and trial preparation prior to the Leviston trial,” the complaint reads, according to The Wrap. “In addition, their lack of effective representation and inadequate pre-trial preparation and preparation for trial caused Jackson to retain new counsel on the eve of trial.”

Jackson also alleges that Reed Smith “had an unwaivable conflict of interest regarding key material witnesses” that it failed to disclose, and failed to cooperate with his new counsel despite its promise to do so, which “which caused Jackson to be subject to an unfavorable jury verdict.”

50 Cent is reportedly seeking $7 million in actual damages and $25 million in punitive damages in the suit. Which simply means, he wants his attorneys to pay for the Leviston loss out of their pockets and he gets to float away unscathed.

Smart man…

*Fun Fact* Jackson was once successful in a malpractice lawsuit against another former legal team, One Law Firm, who he sued for $14.5 million in his Sleek Audio case.

