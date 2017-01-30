RHOA RECAP: 5 Things Revealed on Season 9, Episode 12 “Into The Woods”+ Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 12th episode of it’s 9th season last night (January 29, 2017).

[FLASHBACK: RHOA REcap: Season 9, Episode 11 “Thelma and Louise Take Flint” + Watch Full Video…]

This week’s episode is titled ‘Into The Woods’ and the ladies all attempt to come together for a group camping trip.

Bravo synopsis:

Despite Porsha’s recent outburst, Phaedra and Kenya want to move forward with their plans for a “glamping” trip, hoping for a weekend of bonding and unity. Meanwhile, Porsha’s feelings about Phaedra’s loyalty are tested. Cynthia meets with Matt to get to the bottom of his anger issues, but things backfire when her friendship with Kenya is put on the line. Kandi throws a surprise engagement party for Shamea, where Shereé spills some tea that puts Porsha in hot water. As the group prepares to head out on their trip, a couple of surprise guests make for a bumpy ride into the woods.

In case you missed it, read recap + watch full video below…



VIDEO: The Real Housewives of Atlanta S9 Ep12

Here are my thoughts on this week’s episode…

Kenya is tired of playing the ‘bad girl’

You heartless viewers won’t let Kenya be great and she’s sick and tired of it.

It’s been clear from the moment Kenya paid Apollo for that apology, that she wants you guys to love her… but it’s clearly not working.

While Moore drew a bit of sympathy back when her Mom wouldn’t answer the door, viewers still aren’t feeling the former beauty queen. Kenya’s even tried kissing up to Phaedra and playing the victim in her relationship with Matt… still nothing!

[READ: Kenya to Sheree: A Woman Who Has Been Abused Before Should Know Better… ]

This week, after asking Cynthia to talk to Matt for her (which seemed asinine in itself), Kenya gets upset that her ploys aren’t working.

During a conversation at Cynthia’s new lakefront home, Bailey says she thinks both Matt and Kenya are drama queens and Kenya blows up (and proves her point) by storming out of the house.

As she picks up her puppies and leaves, she states something along the line of, ‘I’m tired of being the bad girl’… which kind of proves my theory about production trying to ‘clean up’ her tarnished image.

At any rate, I’m over Kenya and her dramatics but I guess we all need someone to hate in order to appreciate the other train wrecks on the show.

When all else fails…

And speaking of ‘train wrecks’…

While it’s been reported that the liens and tax problems where catching up to Sheree, I had no idea she was in such dire straits.

Sheree, who has labeled herself as ‘the voice of truth’ this season, builds a lemonade stand on a folding table on the front porch of her Chateau. She’s got lots of bottled water and a few pre-packaged muffins and it looks like she’s preparing to sell them to anyone who walks by.

Meanwhile, Kenya is preparing a spread in her home, which she is living in… which is around the corner from Chateau Sheree.

Several of the ladies meet at Kenya’s house, while Marlo, Porsha and Porsha’s sister meet at the Chateau… on the porch. Marlo even decides to sit in the car for a/c while they wait on the tour bus to arrive.

When Porsha wants to have a private conversation with Sheree, they can’t even have it in the foyer so they find a ‘spot in the shade’ around the side of the house.

Whatever the case, Porsha tells Sheree that she has her caught in the middle by running back and forth telling Shamea what was said about her and she feels that the ladies are all ganging up on her for whatever reason.

Producers score another 10 points by pulling up the past footage of Porsha remaining mute while Phaedra talks about Kandi and Shamea.

Who did Phaedra piss off?

Speaking of Phaedra… I wonder who she pissed off over in production, because she is not looking too good this season.

[READ: Fix it Jesus! Phaedra Parks Responds to Anger Management Controversy… (VIDEO) ]

The Atlanta attorney turnt housewife is been caught in several lies and her relationship with Porsha seems a bit strained because of it.

Phaedra’s even got Porsha on bad terms with her BFF Shamea Morton, a friend she’s known off the show for well over 10 years.

When Sheree brings news to Shamea that Phaedra says she’s slept with every married man in town, Shamea spills that she COULD HAVE slept with Apollo but didn’t, since he’s hit on her in the past. She also shares what she’s heard about Phaedra in the streets… that Parks is known for giving fellatio, a rumor that’s followed Parks for decades now (remember when Nene Leakes said Phaedra was known as the ‘head doctor’ back in Athens?)

And did y’all catch when Kandi called Porsha a carbon copy of Phaedra? I told y’all before that Porsha’s only being loyal because she feels Phaedra is her lifeline.

They’ve formed an alliance and I guess fell like ‘frick and frack’ are stronger together than apart, when in actuality Phaedra is probably the weakest link at this point.

But I digress.

Kandi’s recruiting Phaedra’s replacement…

While Phaedra is scratching and surviving, it seems Kandi has invited some chick named “Hazel” to tag along on their camping trip.

I have no idea who this woman is, but earlier in the season it was rumored that she would be a new housewife.

As Kandi introduces her to the group, she states Hazel Renee is a recording artist she knows her through the industry but I don’t think she has any real ties to Atlanta.

So far, Hazel has already earned brownie points from Kenya when she shaded Marlo about her fashion sense, but we’ll just have to wait and see how that all turns out.

If you recall, Lena Chenier was also introduced to the group by Kandi (but she didn’t make the cut either), so I suspect that the both she and Hazel were both being tested throughout the season and neither of them stuck.

I honestly think Shamea Morton is deserving of a peach and judging from the way she shaded Phaedra, Shamea may be a fitting replacement for Mrs. Parks.

Last but not least…

I’m still not sure that Marlo wasn’t born a man.

What did you think of this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?