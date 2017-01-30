It’s only been a few weeks since Joseline Hernandez of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta gave birth to baby Bonnie Bella (click HERE if you missed that), but she’s certainly wasted no time getting back into the club scene.

The ‘Puerto Rican Princess’ played host to a pajama party for LGBTQ men in Atlanta this past weekend and she also performed a few new tracks for her fans.

The 2nd annual ‘Avery K Pajama Party’ was held at The Atrium night club near historic Auburn Ave in downtown Atlanta. Joseline premiered a new song, titled “Boom (I Got That),” made it rain with money, and even took a few fan photos.

Check out photos + video below…

Joseline arrives and hits the mic…

VIDEO: Joseline Hernandez Performs at The Atrium – “Fire In The Room”

Joseline shares her good wealth with anxious fans…





Check her footwork…

Selfies with fans…

VIDEO: Joseline Performs at the Atrium – “Mention Me”

Got the check, now it’s time to bounce!

Hernandez has been on a hot promo tour these past few weeks. She’s appeared as co-host on ‘The Real’ and will also reportedly reprise her role in FOX Network’s scripted hit show “STAR” in February.

Special thanks to publicist Vaughn Alverez for sending these over.

What do you think of Joseline’s latest club appearance?

Video/Photo Credit: Terrance Crowley for The GIMA Group